Appointment of Youth Parliament members to be extended until 2023

BANGI: The Ministry of Youth and Sports has agreed to extend the appointment period of the Malaysian Youth Parliament (PBM) members for the 2019-2021 session until 2023, said its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix).

He said that the involvement of youths in parliament could shape young leaders of quality and could be nurtured to be the successors of the previous generation of leaders.

“The debate session was done well and the four motions tabled were submitted to the relevant ministries and they have sent their officers to record everything.

“As such, today, I have read my winding-up speech provided by the ministries concerned,” he said after his winding-up speech at the PBM sitting here, today.

The motions debated were the amendment to the minimum age for marriage for Muslims and non-Muslims and a special initiative to encourage young people to participate in the livestock and agriculture sectors to support the Food Security Policy Action Plan 2021-2025.

The sitting also debated the amendment to the protection act for children, the elderly and persons with disabilities and the upholding of Bahasa Melayu as the second language of ASEAN.

Ahmad Faizal said he was satisfied with the sitting but reprimanded members who he claimed were not serious as they failed to show up.

“Of the 153 members, 68 did not attend today,” he said, adding that his feedback was well-received which showed the level of maturity that the youth members have.-Bernama