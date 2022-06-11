Appreciate the return of good things

IT can come as a wonder when we realised that even the simplest things in life should not be taken for granted.

When Covid-19 ravaged our lives, we were thrown into an existential crisis that may not return in this lifetime.

Money was rendered worthless when the crisis struck and we were pushed to extremes.

Many things changed, some for the better and some for the worse but there were valuable lessons the pandemic had taught us.

Going places and meeting people became cardinal sins, with countries such as China still meting out harsh treatment and punishment for defying extreme Covid-19 measures.

The dust has settled now and my recent travels were pleasant without any of the tedious paperwork and rituals that were in place during Covid-19.

Travelling back from the US in August was hassle-free without pre-travel Covid testing, and I could not believe the ease that has returned to us.

At the airport and on the flight, I could breathe easily without the restraints of a mask.

On landing, there were no arrival tests, no wrist bands and quarantines.

I truly felt as if I had newfound freedom and could not help heaving sighs of relief.

Just two weeks ago a family trip to Bangkok again felt like a new experience without restrictions.

In the city itself masks were said to be compulsory on public transport. Other than that, I didn’t bother covering up.

However, I must say most natives in Bangkok were still cautious as they were masking up the moment they stepped out of their homes.

At the Woodlands immigration checkpoint in Singapore last week, we were asked to show our vaccination certificates.

I was not sure what would have happened if we did not have one. Otherwise, everything else was back to pre-Covid status.

Having said that, driving to Singapore has become a tad tedious with the compulsory Land and Transport Authority (LTA) approval and the Autopass card collection system which was not there before Covid.

I would think it was part of digital migration and going paperless.

The collection centre is in the Johor Baru city centre close to Woodlands.

So, if a person decides to use Tuas to enter Singapore he must travel quite a bit backwards after collecting the Autopass, which is not convenient.

The application for the LTA should be made well ahead of time as approval can take up to five days and the collection of the Autopass would only be allowed after five days from getting approval from the LTA.

Then comes the submission of the embarkation card. Previously, it was the white card we had to fill up and submit at the point of entry.

This is now online and can only be done three days before arriving in Singapore.

Hence, there is a whole lot of pre-planning before driving into Singapore let alone consulting the crystal ball on traffic conditions on the causeway.

In sum, it has become so lucrative for Singaporeans to travel to Malaysia with our currency in a pitiful state that there is nothing for Malaysians in Singapore unless visiting relatives or friends.

I suppose I was lucky that I was going against peak traffic and made it pretty quickly across the causeway both ways, but horror stories are aplenty from people who had tormented themselves for hours crawling in traffic, mostly when getting out of Singapore.

There were even allegations that the Malaysian and Singapore governments were taking turns holding up traffic in retaliation and vengeance, which may sound childish, but this has been happening for decades now.

With our currency losing its lustre, travelling out of the country even to the nearest neighbouring country has become forbiddingly expensive.

While I am whining away, I suppose we must be grateful for the good tidings that have returned after the pandemic unlike some countries in Europe, which are in a perilous situation not knowing how they will keep themselves warm come winter as people are at the mercy of not being able to meet their basic needs.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com