PUTRAJAYA: The National Apprenticeship Scheme (SPN) which provides more than 10,000 job experience opportunities to youths in the private sector as well as in government-linked companies (GLCs) was launched today.

The initiative is led by the Youth and Sports Ministry together with the Human Resources Ministry and the Works Ministry to help youths facing difficulties in finding employment as well as to reduce unemployment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The launch was officiated by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, along with Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

The scheme, with the place-and-train concept, is open to those aged 35 and below, regardless of whether they are Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or skills certificate holders as well as diploma or degree holders, provided that the qualifications are recognised by the Malaysian government.

Selected apprentices will receive an allowance of up to RM2,000 per month from employers participating in the programme. During the placement period, apprentices will be continuously evaluated and given appropriate skills training (reskilling, upskilling and cross-skilling) by their respective employers.

A total of 13 multinational companies and one GLC participated in the scheme, with the Federation of Malaysian Skills Development Centre to offer 1,600 job opportunities in more than 500 skills-related companies.

Interested youths can apply to join SPN by browsing the one-stop portal for youths, eBelia at http://ebelia.iyres.gov.my starting today.

“The SPN template and sampling will be used by Youth and Sports Ministry for similar collaboration with other ministries in the future in an effort to provide employment opportunities for youths,” Reezal Merican told reporters after the launch.

Meanwhile, Fadillah in his speech said that the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) intends to provide opportunities for 7,800 local youths to be placed and trained in construction companies.

“This way, the youths will gain hands-on experience in the construction sector,” he said.

In the meantime, Saravanan, in his speech, said that the Covid-19 pandemic would make it difficult for about 300,000 to 350,000 students who graduated each year to find employment.

He also said that agencies under the Human Resources Ministry, namely, Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Bhd, the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and the Department of Skills Development (JPK) will be ready to share information related to training and placement opportunities offered by employers for the youth participation. -Bernama