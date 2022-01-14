Aquaculture sector suffers RM28 mln in losses due to floods

SHAH ALAM: The total amount of losses suffered by aquaculture entrepreneurs in the flood-affected states is estimated at RM28 million while for myKomuniti Perikanan, fisheries operators (myAP) and inland fishermen, the losses are estimated at RM800,000, according to a preliminary report from the Department of Fisheries (DOF).

DOF in a statement today also mentioned that it has received a report on the value of the amount of assistance required through the Agrofood Reviving Programme (disaster fund) and it will be forwarded to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI).

“The assistance channelled is subject to the set rate and limit, which is assistance up to 50 per cent of the operating cost (seeds, equipment and feed) according to the operator's livestock system.

“The limit of assistance to be given also does not exceed 50 per cent of the value of losses reported and confirmed by the District/State Fisheries Office,“ according to the DOF statement.

The department said the assistance to be given would be in the form of agricultural inputs or equipment/machinery, business equipment assistance or other forms of assistance that would help revive the target group's projects as well as farm mechanisation and automation.

For the fisheries sector, the target group is small-scale aquaculture farmers who carry out freshwater and brackish water farming activities as well as hatcheries in areas up to two hectares or using cages not exceeding 15 units, he said.

DOF said the affected operators can submit an application to the District/State Fisheries Office by submitting the relevant complete documents.-Bernama