AR Rahman concert leaves a mesmerising trail for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Though more than a week has passed since legendary music maestro AR Rahman put up a spectacular concert in Kuala Lumpur, his performance is still the talk of the town among concert goers and on social media with many providing their mixed reviews about the content of the concert.

Most of them in general praised the Oscar-winning Indian music composer for his powerful, electrifying performance in the ‘AR Rahman – Secret of Success –Live in Malaysia 2023’ concert held at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil on Jan 28.

Many said the mega concert revealed a different side of the prodigious Indian music composer that was rarely witnessed by fans.

“The concert was attended by 72,137 people to be exact, with some 18,000 foreign attendees,“ said Founder and Chairman of DMY Creation Datuk Mohamed Yusoff, the concert organiser through a posting made in Instagram, recently.

He said the concert, touted to be the biggest involving Indian artistes to Malaysia, is something the Malaysians should be proud of as they have contributed in boosting the country’s domestic economy through ticket sales.

Apart from creating a record for the large turnout, Mohamed Yusoff said the concert was unique in a way that Team Sound & Light (TSL), Malaysia’s most experienced and respected entertainment industry suppliers, secured a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records for organising the largest concert production.

On several complaints from concert goers on facilities at the venue including dirty chairs and toilets, he said he will look into the matter and bring them to the attention of the stadium management.

He said some 4,000 people have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the concert, in which gigantic 24k resolution screens were placed on both sides of the stage, enabling seated fans an amazing view of the spectacular concert.

Orchestrated as a celebration of his 30-year journey in the music industry, AR Rahman’s concert was graced by Malaysian Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The concert which marks the return of the music composer to Kuala Lumpur after six years, also featured a special appearance by Malaysia’s No 1 singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin who belted out a duet ‘Munbe Vaa’ with Indian playback singer, Haricharan Seshadri. -Bernama