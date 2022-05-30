Arab League condemns Israeli extremists’ storming of Al-Aqsa

CAIRO: The Arab League on Sunday condemned the Israeli extremists’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, reported Jordan News Agency (Petra).

The Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said their action constituted a new violation of the status quo, and represented a major provocation to the feelings of the Arab and Islamic nations, which led to igniting the situation in the city of Jerusalem and other areas.

He said the storming of Al-Aqsa compound following the so-called “Flag March” was an irresponsible act aimed primarily at realising the goals of the extreme right that sought to abolish all Palestinian presence in occupied East Jerusalem and impose restrictions on worshipers at the Al Haram Al Sharif.

He urged influential forces globally and the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop these provocations that push towards religious confrontations with unimaginable consequences.-Bernama