ARB wins IBR Asean Awards 2022 for Corporate Excellence in the Technology Sector for IoT Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: Main Market-listed information technology software and platform provider ARB Bhd was awarded Corporate Excellence in the Technology Sector for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions during the International Business Review (IBR) Asean Awards 2022 held recently.

The IBR Asean Awards is one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in Southeast Asia that celebrates the very best of the public and private sectors in the region by giving recognition to organisations and leaders that have achieved excellence in their performance.

A panel of adjudicators comprising esteemed leaders in Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, India and Indonesia were brought together as judges for the awards this year.

Other notable winners of the IBR Asean Awards 2022 include Westports Malaysia Bhd’s founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Gnanalingam, who was recognised and awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. TMC Fertility, KDEB Waste Management and Fabulous Sunview were among the corporates that were also awarded Corporate Excellence in their respective fields, while the Government Excellence saw winners such as the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) in the Construction Sector for affordable housing and others.

Sarawak’s Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, was invited to deliver his keynote speech during the IBR Asean Awards 2022 in Sepang.

The IBR Asean Awards mark another milestone in the group’s achievement as one of the leading technology players in the IoT business segment.

“We are honoured to be recognised for our team efforts and the positive impact we made across ARB. This award is a testament to ARB’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the IoT industry and tapping into the Industrial Revolution 4.0,” said ARB Bhd executive director Datuk Sri Larry Liew Kok Leong.

He added the award won will help the group to accelerate its expansion plans into oversea markets.

“The recognition will boost our brand name and trust level among our corporate clients. We’re confident with the recognition of this prestigious award in the region, we will accelerate our expansion plans with target market in the Asean region,” he said.