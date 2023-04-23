Archer Mohd Juwaidi marks Aidilfitri celebrations with double-bronze in World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: National archer Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki marked his Aidilfitri celebrations away from home, by shooting down two-bronze medals in the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkiye, yesterday.

The 32-year-old Compound Archer remained focused to finish third in the Men’s Individual and Mixed Team Event with Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh, according to the World Archery Official Website.

Mohd Juwaidi-fatin Nurfatehah took home the Mixed Team Event bronze after winning 19-18 during an intense battle against Italians Marco Bruno-elisa Roner in the bronze medal shootoff after both teams were tied at 157.

Earlier, the Malaysians lost narrowly in the Semi-finals to eventual champions Ojas Pravin Deotale-jyothi Surekha Vennam from India 155-157, and the second seeded Indian duo defeated Chen Chieh Lun-chen Yi Hsuan Of Chinese Taipei 159-154 for the gold.

Mohd Juwaidi, ranked 161st in the World, later added his second medal by upsetting World Number One Mike Schloesser from the Netherlands 148-146 in the bronze medal shootoff.

Mohd Juwaidi missed the Final after losing 145-147 to Jozef Bosansky of Slovakia in the Semi-finals.

On Wednesday, Mohd Juwaidi rewrote his National Record in the Qualifying Round when he collected 714 Points after 72 arrows, erasing the previous record of 709 points set during the 2019 Asian Archery Championships. -Bernama