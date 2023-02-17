'Are You Okay' campaign offers legal aid to domestic abuse victims

IPOH: Legal aid support for victims of domestic abuse, especially for women in the B40 group in the country, is among the nine services offered by the ‘Are You Okay’ campaign.

Malaysian Women Icon Club (KWIM) president Datuk Normaziah Sheikh Mohamed said other services include counselling for abused women and cyberbullying victims, which is currently on the rise.

“The campaign, which was launched on Oct 20 last year, among others is to empower women in dealing with psychosocial problems as well as to help women with their mental health and family well-being.

“There are many women out there who are dealing with these problems and many of us can help more in building (their) resilience,“ she told reporters after launching the Perak Women Icon Club and the state-level ‘Are You Okay’ campaign here today.

Normaziah said the campaign was launched so that women would not feel alone, as the family system will face upheavals if a mother or wife is not in a 'good place'. -Bernama