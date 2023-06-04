Argentina return to top spot in FIFA ranking after 6 years

ANKARA: Argentina topped the FIFA Men’s World Ranking for the first time since 2017, as the world football’s governing body announced the latest standings on Thursday, reported Anadolu.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December, dethroned Brazil following friendly match wins over Panama 2-0 and Curacao 7-0 in March.

Last month, Brazil were stunned by Morocco 2-1.

Called La Albiceleste (The White and Sky Blue), Argentina previously topped the FIFA rankings in March 2017.

New leaders Argentina have 1,840.93 points, followed by the 2022 World Cup silver medalists France with 1,838.45 points.

Brazil are in the third spot with 1,834.21 points.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on July 20. -Bernama