Argentina’s ‘first fan’ reached Qatar six months early

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s self-styled “first fan” Marcelo Martinez is so keen to see Lionel Messi and team mates at the World Cup that he arrived in Qatar six months early.

The first travelling Argentinian fan – and possibly the first visiting fan full stop – flew into Doha on May 3 with his blue-and-white wig, and has been having a blast ever since.

“Wonderful things have been happening,” said the 54-year-old lawyer, who has found plenty of Qataris and expatriates sporting Argentina shirts. “They all love Messi and Argentina here.”

Martinez hopes Messi will finally lift the trophy at his fifth and final World Cup finals after winning so many other accolades in the game.

Martinez, having plenty of time on his hands, was able to serenade Argentina’s Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes when they visited Doha with Paris St Germain earlier this year.

“I was in the door of the hotel waiting for them, with my Argentinian flag and wig. Someone came along and asked me what I was doing, took my number then offered me his house for two months, which ended up being three,” he said.

“I didn’t have to do anything, just look after his pets while he was travelling to Argentina.”

Some local clubs have contacted Martinez to invite him to their games. After one match, fellow Argentinian Sergio Javier Vittor, who plays for Qatar’s Al-Sailiya, gave him his shirt.