Argentina’s World Cup squad ‘a strong team of close friends’, says envoy

KUALA LUMPUR: Argentina’s victory at the World Cup 2022 final in Qatar on Sunday elated Argentinians and the fans of the White and Sky Blue (La Albiceleste) team all over the world.

The Argentina Embassy in Kuala Lumpur too reveled in the victory and team captain Lionel Messi’s sterling performance in the tournament.

Argentina’s Ambassador to Malaysia Manual Balaquer Salas said his country’s third World Cup triumph in more than four decades after defeating France 4-2 on penalties was definitely a memorable one.

What more it was the first after a 36-year hiatus and the team proved their resilience despite kicking off the tournament with the biggest shock in World Cup history, when they went down 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in the Group C opener, he said when the embassy here celebrated the team’s victory on Monday.

On their success, Salas said, “The team is a group of good friends. They were very united and after the defeat against Saudi, they emerged resilient and bounced back. The bond between the players is the key to success here.”

On its captain Lionel Messi who became the top scorer in the Qatar tournament, Salas said; “Messi covers the two sides of himself; a footballer and professional athlete. He’s a good person and very much a role model to many youths out there.

“He set an example and this particular quality is definitely well-presented in his roles,” said Salas who is overjoyed with his national football team’s achievement.

Messi, 35, made his World Cup debut in 2006 and this year’s tournament was his fifth.

Messi came to the World Cup admitting it would surely be his last and successfully lifted the trophy that evaded him in 2014 when Argentina was defeated by Germany in Brazil.

Packed with mostly Argentina fans, Lusail Stadium on Sunday erupted in joy as the La Albiceleste team defeated France following a 3-3 draw after extra time to win the World Cup in a penalty shootout. It was the third World Cup victory, after winning in 1978 and 1986.

Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez thanked the team, writing on Twitter; “Always together, always united,“ reported BBC.-Bernama