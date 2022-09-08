Argentina to receive US$900 million loan from World Bank

LONDON: The World Bank announced a new US$900 million loan Wednesday to Argentina amid a hard-hitting economic crisis.

The news came after World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Axel van Trotsenburg, met Argentinian Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, in Washington to discuss the South American nation’s macroeconomic situation, Anadolu Agency reported.

“This year, the World Bank has already approved US$1.1 billion of new projects and confirms about another US$900 million planned over the next six months,“ according to a statement from the Bank.

Massa thanked the Bank and van Trotsenburg for the support and recognition of the measures that the country took to stabilise the macroeconomy and strengthen reserves.

Massa said on Twitter they discussed the macroeconomic programme and agreed to continue working to expand financing for the inclusive development of the country in water and sanitation, social protection, health, transportation and education projects.

The statement said over the years, the partnership has strengthened, and the World Bank has approved new lending worth US$3.73 billion focused on investment and growth programmes including support for those most in need.

“The Government of Argentina has conveyed that they will disburse about US$500 million of World Bank financed projects over the next four months. This will include support for the wastewater works in the Matanza-Riachuelo, universal health system, capacity building for employment creation, and social protection measures for poor children,“ according to the statement.

Overall, the Bank said the portfolio was valued at US$9.1 billion, made up of 25 projects worth US$8.6 billion plus an International Bank for Reconstruction and Development Guarantee of US$466 million.-Bernama