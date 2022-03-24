Armada criticises opposition MPs over Sosma

KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) has criticised the actions of opposition members of Parliament (MPs) who did not support the motion to extend the enforcement of subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Its chief, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said apart from not respecting the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government and the opposition, the latter still prioritised political differences over the interests of the people.

“This is contrary to the usual practice that all parties should set aside personal or political differences in matters involving national security policy,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said the actions of the opposition MPs, especially from DAP, also clearly belittled and undermined the efforts of the government, especially the Home Ministry, to create a safe environment.

He said SOSMA was one of the instruments for the prevention (deterrence) of terrorism and aimed to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

The motion to extend the enforcement of Subsection 4 (5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 for another five years, tabled by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, was not passed in a bloc vote which saw 84 MPs agreeing and 86 disagreeing.-Bernama