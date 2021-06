KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada), the youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), is ready to mobilise its machinery nationwide to ensure the benefits of initiatives under the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) reach the target groups.

Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal(pix) said all the initiatives announced under Pemulih were vital to drive the country’s economic recovery when the economy opened up gradually.

“To ensure the successful implementation of Pemulig, Armada through the #ArmadaPrihatin programme will work with other Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) youth wings to help the people, especially petty traders as well as micro businesses and small and medium enterprises to get the benefits of the initiatives introduced,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal who is also PN’ Youth wing deputy chief said Armada also expressed its appreciation to the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for its concern over the the grievances and plight of the people due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhyiddin, when unveiling the RM150 billion Pemulih yesterday said it was a continuation of the seven assistance programmes and stimulus packages worth RM380 billion implemented by the PN government since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country last year.

Meanwhile, Bersatu Srikandi (Women’s Wing) is also ready to assist the government in providing psychosocial services, online business training, support and community work to restore morale among the people.

Its chief, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said Srikandi was thankful to the government for addressing the psychological, mental and emotional effects faced by the people.

“The Talian Kasih hotline and psychosocial assistance provided through NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to address social and mental issues as well as homelessness at all levels of the community will be able to alleviate the stress faced by heads of families, women and children,“ she said in a statement.

Rina said the main concerns raised by the people are addressed by the government under Pemulih such as the automatic six months moratorium to help individual borrowers from the B40, M40, T20 segments as well as the micro-entrepreneurs, especially those who lost their jobs and entrepreneurs who had to close their businesses.

Apart from that, she said Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors are allowed to withdraw RM1,000 every month for five months from their savings under the i-Citra initiative to tide over these trying times.

She said in addition, under Pemulih the government is expanding assistance and digital business opportunities to help small and medium enterprises to stay afloat, adding more jobs would also be created for young people and women. -Bernama