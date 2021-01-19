Armed forces confirms existence of Covid-19 cases among personnel - Affendi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has confirmed the existence of Covid-19 positive cases among its ranks and that the matter was being handled according to the procedure and orders issued by the MAF health services division.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix, centre) said these include precautions taken by personnel if they have any symptoms of infection and control measures that need to be carried out by each team, including close contact tracing.

”It can’t be denied that the risk of infection among armed forces personnel is similar to that of the Malaysian public.

“However, through orders issued, each personnel is reminded to understand the aspect of self-discipline,” he said in a statement today.

He added that this included actions that needed to be taken to reduce the risk of infection while on duty as well as during their social activities with family and nearby communities.

“The armed forces will always ensure that personnel of all ranks comply with the standard operating procedures set to ensure their preparedness is at the highest level because they are the country’s frontliners,” he said.

Affendi advised the public to not indulge in any speculation that could cause concern or discord among local communities.

A Whatsapp message stating that there were Covid-19 positive cases among armed forces personnel went viral today, along with accusations that there was a delay in implementing preventive measures. — Bernama