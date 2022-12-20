Armed forces to mobilise assets to assist flood victims

JERTIH: The Armed Forces (ATM) will be asked to mobilise its assets to assist states from the east coast that are affected by floods said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

Ahmad Zahid said mobilising assets of ATM will help overcome difficulties and delays faced by the relevant authorities to supply aid to flood relief centres (PPS).

“A number of PPS are facing a shortage of supply due to lack of assets or those involving logistics. The ATM has assets that can be mobilised but such assets are in the Klang Valley while the states affected are Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang,“ he told reporters after visiting the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Besut, near here today.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he will be seeking assistance from Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and ATM chief to mobilise assets to the affected states.

Yesterday, Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa had said a lack of assets like heavy equipment was among reasons for a delay in aid reaching states affected by floods.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said the agency will expedite assistace after inspecting the damage and needs as well as infrastructure that has been damaged by the floods.

“Since roads and bridges have been damaged and connection to most areas cut, I am confident the ATM can assist in infrastructure while the committee will coordinate assistance from NADMA,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the Unity Government is very concerned about the fate of the people who are affected by the floods and would provide the necessary assistance to all without taking into account their political ideology.

“Our main concern and priority is to help the flood victims. There will be no colour or creed in these trying times,“ he said.-Bernama