Army deploys more trucks to flood-hit K’tan, T’ganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Army is deploying eight more trucks to Kelantan and Terengganu for the despatch of food supplies and evacuation of flood victims in flooded areas inaccessible to light vehicles.

They comprise six seven-tonne trucks and two five-tonne trucks, Army Western Field commander Lt Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said in a statement today.

Already, 14 trucks of various types had been deployed to Kelantan, along with seven assault boats and various water equipment and communication tools as well as 38 army officers and 825 personnel, he said.

He also said that 14 trucks of various types had been sent to Terengganu, along with six assault boats and various water equipment and communication tools as well as 21 army officers and 388 personnel.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain said the army, particularly the Army Western Field Command, would constantly closely monitor the floods and work with all agencies in all states to provide relief to the victims.

“The army is always at the ready to maintain peace and security as well as to assist in any situation besides the annual floods,” he said.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, during a visit to the flood-hit states of the east coast, requested for additional military assets to be deployed to provide relief for the victims.-Bernama