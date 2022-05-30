Army: Missing Nepali plane found to be crashed

KATHMANDU: The missing Nepali plane with 22 people onboard has been found to have crashed, reported Xinhua, quoting the Nepali Army on Monday morning.

“The Tara Air plane has been found crashed at Sanosware at Thasang Rural Municipality Ward-2 in Mustang district,“ army spokesman Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said in a statement. “The details will follow.”

The Twin Otter plane carrying 19 passengers and three crew members, including four Indians and two Germans, went missing on Sunday morning when it was flying from the city of Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom in Mustang district.-Bernama