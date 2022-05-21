Army personnel encouraged to pursue further studies

PORT DICKSON: The Malaysian Army (TDM) is encouraging more of its personnel to pursue higher education.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain(pix) said with the minimum qualification of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), TDM always provided educational opportunities for its personnel to improve their standard of education.

“TDM personnel who joined with SPM qualification and intend to further their studies to diploma and bachelor’s degree can continue their studies full-time or via distance learning (PJJ) at institutes of higher learning in the country.

“We do not want these young people to be left behind and TDM will help them improve their education and skills,“ he told reporters after attending the passing out parade for its Men Series 194/21 and Women Series 47/21 here, today.

In the meantime, he said some of the young soldiers who have diplomas and degrees would be placed in the appropriate corps to improve their skills.

He said, for example, some of these personnel have an engineering diploma and will be emplaced in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Corps.

In addition, Zamrose said TDM received thousands of applications every year and it showed that many were still interested in choosing the military as a career.

In today's ceremony, a total of 2,234 men and 263 women TDM personnel completed basic military training for six months starting on Nov 26 last year.

After two years without visitors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's parade was made lively by the attendance of nearly 6,000 visitors including family members and the general public.

The Best Overall Young Soldier Award went to Mohamad Nor Farhan Mahzal, 22, from Segamat, Johor while the Best Academic Young Soldier was awarded to Nelson Ovinver Jemis, 22, from Ranau, Sabah.

Edison (rpt Edison), 20, from Keningau, Sabah received the Best Physical Fitness Young Soldier award, Best Marching Young Soldier was awarded to Aiman Ruzzaini Romzi, 20, from Alor Setar, Kedah while Best Young Soldier was Muhamad Aminur Rashid Mat Radzi, 25, from Ipoh, Perak.

For women, the Best Young Female Soldier Award was awarded to Syafiqah Liyana Mohd Noor, 22, from Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, Best Young Female Soldier in Physical Fitness went to Nur Nazwa Herman, 22, from Tawau, Sabah while Nur Farah Huda Azman, 24, from Ipoh, Perak received the Best Academic Young Soldier award.-Bernama