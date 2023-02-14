Army plans to expand integrated farming at camps

TAMPIN: The army plans to expand the existing integrated farm to livestock activities at each of its camps in the future.

Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain (pix) said it was to meet the needs of the military personnel and allow them to get goods 30 per cent cheaper than in the market thus helping to ease their financial burden.

“At this early stage, we do simple things first, then we will expand to chicken, goat and fish. I don’t think about the return but the welfare of the personnel to get them (the goods) at a cheaper price, for example the price of one kg of chili in the market is RM30 but we only sell it for RM20,“ he told reporters after launching the Army Integrated Farm at Kem Syed Sirajuddin in Gemas here today.

The 75-acre farm is a collaboration between the army and Desatera Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Brahim's Dewina Group and started operating on May 15 last year.

Zamrose said the Army Integrated Farm, which would also be expanded to every zone in the north, south, central, Sabah and Sarawak, would provide career opportunities including to family members of the personnel and veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Zamrose added that the vegetables would be sold at the farmer's kiosk in the camp.

Meanwhile, Brahim's Dewina Group executive chairman Datuk Seri Ibrahim Ahmad said currently they are only using 50 per cent of the land provided for this farm with a return of around RM25,000 to RM35,000 per month.

“If this land can be fully utilised, we aim to be able to get RM50,000 to RM60,000 per month,“ he said. -Bernama