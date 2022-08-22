Army veteran recounts encounters with communists

PETALING JAYA: With a deep desire to defend the country’s sovereignty, Major (Rtd) Anuar Abdul Hamid took on many challenges, including fighting with communist terrorists.

His training to move stealthily in the dark of night into enemy territory stood in good stead and saved his life during his time in the army.

For his valour and 19 years of service, Annuar was awarded the Pingat Peringatan Awam medal in 1978.

Recounting his stint as a second lieutenant in the 12th Malay Royal Regiment, Anuar recalled his first encounter with a band of communists in 1972, in Kedah’s Gunung Inas forest reserve.

He had received police information categorised as “A1”, which confirmed that communist terrorists were stationed there.

“My platoon came across some of their troops in the evening. We had earlier marched from Kulim, in Kedah, and crossed Gunung Bintang to Grik, in Perak. It’s part of the Titiwangsa Range.

“It was dark. The scout heard the rustling of leaves as if people were walking. He shot at the communists who fled on foot. The next day we managed to locate a body in a small cave where one of the terrorists had tried to hide but died of his injuries.

“The rest of the communist troops may have crossed the border into Thailand, which was about 20km away.

“It’s not that far and they knew the trail very well,” Anuar told theSun at his home in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

After bringing the remains to a nearby camp, he and 30-plus men pushed across the mountainous terrain that stood at 1,800m above sea level to chase the remaining troops.

“It was so chilly that even cooking oil solidified. We were surrounded by huge trees and the canopies were high. Combing the range took time.

“We took about two weeks to clear the area. Our mission was to search and destroy the enemy.”

He added that the band of terrorists was notorious as its members would often ambush the army that was in Ayer Keroh and Baling.

“They would ambush us, and within two hours, cross the Thai border.”

He said although they had not caught any more communists after scouring the area for two weeks, he noticed that there was some food dumped by their supporters suspected to be working with timber companies.

“The food was found in holes dug in the earth and covered up.”

He added that Kulim was a hot spot that had a lot of communist supporters, which meant he had to keep his men’s morale up against attacks.

He recalled another incident in Baling, Kedah when he came across booby traps set around communist camps, and one almost cost him his legs.

“I felt something was amiss. I told everyone to stop. I unknowingly had sat on a booby trap. I was lucky to notice a thin wire. Otherwise, I would have lost my legs. The wire had to be cut before I could stand up.

“To make the booby traps, nails and broken glass pieces were placed in sardine tins that were covered with cement. The traps were made to maim or kill our troops.”

As Malaysia observes National Day on August 31, Anuar urged the government to pay more attention to veterans’ welfare, especially those who had served and been injured in the line of duty.