SHAH ALAM: An arrest warrant has been issued by the Sessions Court here against a businessman with the title of ‘Datuk Seri’ for failing to appear in court, to face charges in connection with the release of 22 Chinese nationals who were detained for their involvement in online gambling activities.

The arrest warrant for Mohammed Al Faizal Mohammed, 45, was issued by Judge Rozilah Salleh following a request by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab.

Earlier, the counsel representing the accused, T. Tamil Salvan told the court that his client had been admitted to a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur for arthritis.

Tamil Salvan said his client could not inform the court in time, adding that he only knew about the accused’s condition today.

Rozilah then ordered Tamil Salvan to produce a medical certificate indicating that Mohammed Al Faizal was unfit to attend court.

Fadhli however informed that the prosecution had contacted the hospital and was informed that the accused was allowed to appear in court today.

As the accused was not present today, the court decided that the case be postponed to tomorrow.

Mohammed Al Faizal was supposed to be in court today to face two charges including an alternative charge in connection with the release of 22 Chinese nationals who had been arrested by police and placed in the custody of the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) for engaging in online gambling activities.

On March 18, the accused was charged with four counts in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, including two charges of accepting a bribe of RM176,000 from a businessman as an inducement to help release 22 Chinese nationals. — Bernama