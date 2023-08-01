Arsenal loanee Mari makes first Monza start since supermarket stabbing

MONZA: Pablo Mari made on Saturday his first start for Monza since being stabbed during a deadly knife attack in an Italian supermarket, lining up against Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old Spanish defender, who was loaned to the Serie A side from Arsenal last summer, suffered back wounds while out with his wife and son in October in an attack in which one man was killed.

Mari was one of several people stabbed in a Carrefour store in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan in northern Italy.

A man apparently suffering from psychological problems killed an employee from the supermarket after grabbing a knife from a shelf.

Four other people were hurt by a 46-year-old Italian who was arrested by police, shortly after being disarmed by former Napoli and Inter Milan defender Massimo Tarantino.

Mari had returned as a second-half substitute in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Fiorentina.-AFP