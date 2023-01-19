Arsenal reveal ‘anti-Semitism’ incidents after Spurs clash

LONDON: Arsenal have revealed an investigation has been launched into “disturbing” incidents of anti-Semitism following their north London derby win at Tottenham.

The Premier League leaders said one incident took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the other at a public house in Islington, north London.

“We have been made aware of two disturbing incidents over the weekend involving anti-Semitism which are now under investigation,“ an Arsenal statement said on Wednesday.

“There was an incident at the north London derby on Sunday involving Arsenal supporters in which one of our fans overheard grossly offensive anti-Semitic statements made by another Arsenal fan.

“On the same afternoon, we were appalled to hear of an incident at The Cally pub in Islington, involving other anti-Semitic chants.

“We recognise the impact this behaviour has on our many Jewish supporters and others and condemn the use of language of this nature, which has no place in our game or society.”

Arsenal’s 2-0 win, their first in the league at Tottenham since 2014, was also marred by a fan attack on their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the final whistle.

Joseph Watts, a 35-year-old from Hackney, has been charged with “assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to a playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area” and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17. -AFP