Artificial reefs worth RM41,000 placed in Labuan waters

LABUAN: A total of 14 artificial reefs of Unjang Buluh and Coconut Leaf types worth of RM41, 000 were placed in the waters off Kg Tanjung Aru and Lubok Temiang here to help improve the catch of the local fishermen in the two villages.

The project under the Sustainable Fisheries Resources Management allocation was a collaboration between the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) and Fisheries Department.

LKIM in a statement said the two villages were selected after taking into consideration the contribution of the fishermen in the Labuan’s total fish landing last year, which was accounting for 7.6 per cent or 226,984 kg valued at RM1.6 million.

The artificial reef is to help enrich the marine life in the two villages’ waters, thus create alternative fishing sites for local fishermen there.

It could also bring down the fishing pressure from mechanised sectors and thus support the small scale traditional fisheries. -Bernama