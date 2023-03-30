ASB 2, ASM unit holders receive RM1.64b total income distribution: PNB

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) wholly-owned unit trust management company, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has announced a total income distribution payout of RM1.64 billion for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

In a statement today, it said Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB 2) declared a total income distribution payout of RM0.62 billion, equivalent to 5.00 sen per unit to 513,244 unit holders who currently own 12.42 billion units.

Amanah Saham Malaysia (ASM) declared a total income distribution payout of RM1.02 billion, which is equivalent to 4.50 sen per unit to 575,351 unit holders with 22.74 billion units.

As of March 28, 2023, ASB 2 recorded a net realised income of RM536.09 million, whilst ASM recorded RM784.83 million.

“Both funds derived their incomes from realised gains, dividends, as well as other income contributions from domestic and international investments, in an environment of higher inflation and heightened global recessionary fears.

“The funds have also benefitted from their portfolio diversification strategies with increased allocation to fixed income as yield curves have shifted up,” PNB said.

The distributions of ASB 2 and ASM translate to total returns of 5.00 per cent and 4.50 per cent respectively, both outperforming the benchmark of Maybank’s 12-Month Fixed Deposit at 2.52 per cent by 248 basis points for ASB 2 and 198 basis points for ASM.

The distribution declared by these funds will be automatically reinvested into unit holders’ accounts on April 1.

Transactions for ASB 2 and ASM at ASNB branches and agents, including all online channels and internet banking, have been temporarily suspended from March 28 to 31, 2023 to facilitate the computation of the income distribution.

Unitholders may resume transactions at the myASNB portal (www.myasnb.com.my) or via myASNB mobile application on April 1, or at any ASNB branches or agents nationwide on April 3.

Meanwhile, PNB informed that the increase in the individual investment limit for ASB and ASB 2 from RM200,000 to RM300,000 each will be effective in April 2023 subject to regulatory approval.

“The increase in investment limit is a positive move and in line with PNB’s efforts to continue promoting a savings and investment culture among Malaysians,” it said. -Bernama