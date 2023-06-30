ASB 3 Didik declares income distribution of 5.00 sen per unit

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) wholly-owned unit trust management company, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd, has declared a total income distribution payout of RM368.15 million for its fixed price fund, Amanah Saham Bumiputera 3-Didik (ASB 3 Didik) for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.

In a statement today, PNB said the income distribution is equivalent to 5.00 sen per unit for 312,476 unitholders who currently own 7.36 billion units.

“The income distribution of ASB 3 Didik translates to total returns of 5.00 per cent, outperforming its benchmark Maybank 12-Month Fixed Deposit of 2.76 per cent by 224 basis points,” it said.

PNB said that as of June 26, 2023, ASB 3 Didik recorded a net realised income of RM346.41 million.

ASB 3 Didik derived its income from realised gains, dividends, as well as other income from domestic and international investments.

Domestic and international equities are the largest contributors to income at 41.46 per cent and 29.75 per cent of the overall portfolio, respectively, it said.

“The fund’s performance and ability to generate income are attributed to its robust investment strategies, diversified portfolio, and vigilant monitoring of market trends and economic conditions.

“By managing risks and ensuring sustainable returns, the fund has been able to provide long-term growth for its unitholders,” it said.

PNB added that transactions for ASB 3 Didik at ASNB branches and agents, including all online channels and internet banking, have been temporarily suspended from June 27 to 30, 2023, to facilitate the computation of the income distribution. -Bernama