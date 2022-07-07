ASEAN has potential to become quality tourism destination: Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix) is convinced that ASEAN has the potential to be a quality tourism destination, especially with the ASEAN Tourism Strategy Plan 2015-2025 in place.

Nancy said moving forward, she believes ASEAN countries can work together to strengthen collaborations in marketing and promoting the region’s tourism offerings.

“This is also in line with the new ASEAN branding ‘A Destination for Every Dream’, where we can continue to market Southeast Asia as a single destination.

“I hope that we will have more get-togethers like this to better foster the relationship between Malaysia and all ASEAN countries,“ she said in her welcoming remarks during an exclusive high-tea event with nine ASEAN countries envoys here today.

She said the plan states ASEAN will be a quality tourism destination offering a unique, diverse ASEAN experience and committed to responsible, sustainable, inclusive and balanced tourism development, as to contribute significantly to the socio-economic well-being of the ASEAN people.

Meanwhile, commenting on the event, Nancy said it was held to foster a closer bilateral relationship between Malaysia and ASEAN countries as well as to reconnect after two long years of bracing the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said, the cooperation was important to the Malaysian tourism industry as ASEAN countries have been major contributors to the country’s international tourist arrivals, which accounts for 68.5 per cent of overall pre-Covid-19 level arrivals.

The event was attended by the Ambassadors of Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam as well as the High Commissioners from Singapore and Brunei.

Nancy also extended her personal invitation to the envoys and their spouses for a special visit to Pahang, which was expected to be held early next month.

“Pahang is another unique destination on the East Coast of Malaysia which is yet to be explored by tourists from the ASEAN region.

“I am extending my invitation to Your Excellencies and I sincerely hope all of you participate in this trip. I can assure you that nothing less than a pleasant experience and warm hospitality awaits you in Pahang,“ she said.-Bernama