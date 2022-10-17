Asean, Japan close to air services deal, says Wee

JAKARTA: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and Japan made progress on their negotiations on air services at the 20th Asean and Japan Transport Ministers Meeting (ATM+Japan), part of the 28th Asean Transport Ministers Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, recently.

“The ATM+Japan meeting is close to concluding a more liberal and mutually beneficial Asean-Japan Air Services Agreement with a view to enhancing the air transport relationship between Asean and Japan,“ said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pix).

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Shoji Nishida co-chaired the meeting with Indonesia’s Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, he said in his Facebook post on Oct 17.

In his intervention during the meeting, he said Malaysia is offering to continue hosting vessel traffic system training for Asean member states at the Maritime Training Institute in Port Klang, Selangor.

Established in 2017, the institute plays an important platform in the region to help harness individual’s capacities on maritime safety and security.

The training programmes under the Asean-Japan Transport Partnership Work Plan 2022-2023 is supported by the Japanese government in assisting the region in transport cooperation to Asean since 20 years ago.

“Japan’s efforts have resulted in establishing the Aviation Security framework, which allows Asean and Japan to work together to improve and effectively implement security measures in a post-Covid world,“ Wee said.

In maritime security, he said Japan has produced a booklet on best practices for port security that will serve as a useful guide to port operators in building their capabilities to ensure security of the region port facilities and operations. - Bernama