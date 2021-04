BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Malaysia and Brunei have agreed for ASEAN leaders to meet and discuss the development in Myanmar.

Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah have also tasked their respective ministers and senior officials to undertake necessary preparations for the meeting to be held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“The leaders reaffirmed ASEAN’s readiness to assist Myanmar, including through the good office of the Chairman of ASEAN and the Secretary-General of ASEAN in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner.

“...it remains in ASEAN’s greatest interest to see Myanmar resolve the crisis and regain stability,” according to their joint statement issued at the end of the 23rd Annual Leaders’ Consultation at Istana Nurul Iman here Monday.

Muhyiddin is here on the final day of his two-day official visit to Brunei, which is also the current chair of ASEAN.

It was reported that Myanmar experienced a coup two months ago when the military wrested power from democratically elected leaders.

Muhyiddin and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah also urged all parties to refrain from instigating further violence, and for all sides to immediately exercise utmost restraint and flexibility.

“The leaders called on all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution and pursue constructive dialogue, reconciliation and quickly return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interest of the people of Myanmar and for the greater peace, security and stability of the region,” the statement said.

Both leaders also agreed to advance ASEAN’s proactive and outward-looking approach in the conduct of its external relations based on shared interests, constructive engagements and mutual benefits.

They also agreed to hold the next leaders’ consultation in Malaysia next year. — Bernama