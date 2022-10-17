Asean M&E 2022 trade fair set to generate business deals worth RM220m

KUALA LUMPUR: The 10th Southeast Asia Mechanical, Electrical Engineering, and Energy trade show 2022 (Asean M&E 2022) is expected to generate RM220 million in business transactions.

The event will highlight industrial energy transition, decarbonisation as well as renewal and clean energy.

Its organiser, Informa Markets Malaysia Sdn Bhd, said that the figure is double that of the last edition in 2019, which generated RM110 million.

Co-chairman of the event Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Azumi Mohamed said the event will be showcasing 150 exhibitors from more than 11 countries.

“Visitors can expect to engage with exhibitors from many countries like Germany, Ireland, Sweden, Japan, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and more.

“The future of the engineering, power, heating, ventilation and air conditioning industries is exciting.

“Post pandemic, companies have been ramping up their innovation efforts in line with global megatrends,” he told a press conference for the Asean M&E 2022 in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Oct 17.

Mohd Azumi also said that the event will also show four grand international pavilions from Singapore, India, China, and Turkey.

The event will also showcase next-generation technologies, including electric vehicles (EV), and related products such as charging stations, as part of the expo’s efforts to further drive the region’s energy transition ambitions.

“With Southeast Asia committed to reduce its carbon footprint and the regional countries passing laws and policies to address climate change, Asean has emerged as an important market for EV technologies.

“Malaysia, in particular, is among the top three front-runners in net zero targets among Asean peers.

“Asean M&E 2022 is built to capitalise on this huge market potential,” Informa said in a separate statement.

The three-day event also features conferences, seminars, business matching sessions, and talks that will allow professionals to discuss and share the latest innovative solutions, products and services.

This year, the organiser expects 10,000 visitors from 60 countries to come for the event, which is open to the public and industry players.

Admission is free for the three-day event from Nov 7-9, 2022 at Kuala Lumpur Exhibition Centre.

Also happening at the same venue is Southeast Asia’s premier Energy Expo (Tenaga Energy) which is a dedicated show for the power, electrical, and utility industry, and Southeast Asia’s premier Refrigeration, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning Expo (REVAC).

Among the names that have confirmed their participation are Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Ray Go Solar, Assign Group, Daikin Malaysia, Mitsubishi Electric, American Air Filter, Japan Air Filter Malaysia, Mayair and Haier Electric.

The Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) and the Energy Commission will also be taking part in the event. - Bernama