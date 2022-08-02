ASEAN senior officials get ready for Foreign Ministers’ meeting

PHNOM PENH: ASEAN senior officials have started preparing for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-55) and relevant meetings since Monday.

According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), participants discussed and agreed on the agenda and activities of the largest and most important foreign ministerial meeting of the year.

AMM-55 is of great significance as it is the first time that the foreign ministers of ASEAN countries and representatives of nearly 20 partners will meet face-to-face after three years of interruption by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ASEAN foreign ministers and their partners will attend more than 20 activities within the framework of ASEAN, ASEAN+1, ASEAN+3, the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), focusing their discussion on the process of building the ASEAN Community; mapping out orientations for the ASEAN Community’s development after 2025; reviewing and orienting the relationships between ASEAN and its partners.

The ASEAN senior officials also reviewed the negotiations and prepared documents to be submitted to the foreign ministers, including the joint statement of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

They also discussed ASEAN’s priorities in 2022 and affirmed their support for Cambodia – ASEAN Chair – to successfully implement the set priorities. They also compared notes on regional and international issues.-Bernama