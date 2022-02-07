Asensio stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top

MADRID: Marco Asensio’s second-half goal secured three points for Real Madrid as they won 1-0 at home against Granada, who put in an almost-perfect defensive performance in La Liga on Sunday.

Asensio found a way past Granada’s defensive wall with a brilliant angled shot from the edge of the box that went just inside the right corner.

After second-placed Sevilla drew 0-0 at Osasuna on Saturday and third-placed Real Betis lost 2-0 at home against Villarreal, Real Madrid extended their lead at the top to six points.

Missing four key starters, Real Madrid completely dominated the match and finished with almost 70 per cent possession and 10 shots on target against only three from Granada. — Reuters