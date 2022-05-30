Asia Cup: M’sia hold India 3-3 in Super 4 match

JAKARTA: Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim’s hattrick was good enough for Malaysia to hold India to a 3-3 draw in their second match of the Hockey Asia Cup’s Super 4 round-robin stage here tonight.

In the match played at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Stadium, Malaysia started aggressively and went ahead as early as the 12th minute through a Muhammad Razie penalty corner.

He went on to double Malaysia’s lead with another penalty corner goal nine minutes later.

India, the defending champions, however, pulled one back in the 32nd minute via a Vishnukant Singh penalty corner.

Coached by Sardar Singh, India, ranked third in the world, managed to draw level in the 53rd minute with a field goal by S.V Sunil.

India then went ahead for the first time in the match after Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored via a penalty corner in the 56th minute, but quickly found themselves tied again when Muhammad Razie completed his hattrick with another penalty corner.

Met after the match, Malaysian coach Arul Selvaraj said his charges showed strong character by not giving up easily after going behind.

“It was unfortunate, however, that we made the same mistakes from the third quarter onwards similar to yesterday’s match. But that is hockey, if the chances you create don’t end up as goals, it can affect team morale,” he said.

Malaysia, who drew 2-2 with South Korea yesterday, now need a win against Jepun on May 31 to book a place in the final.-Bernama