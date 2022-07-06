Asia Times stands firm by ‘Najib should go to jail’ report, makes Tok Mat interview audio public

PETALING JAYA: Asia Times journalists remained firm with their reports regarding the interview with Umno deputy chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan(pix), Sinar Harian reports.

Previously, Mohamad or better known as Tok Mat claimed that he was misquoted when reports published said that he called for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to go to jail for his role in the 1MDB scandal.

Following Tok Mat’s denial, Asia Times journalist Nicholas Kochan released the original recording of the interview with Mohamad.

“After Asia Times published my exclusive interview with Umno deputy chief @tokmatn9, he claimed his remarks were taken out of context, which co-author Nile Bowie and I firmly dispute.

“Here are the full recordings. We stand by our reporting,“ he tweeted.

Asia Times had quoted Mohamad as saying that the root of the nation’s current malaise stemmed from Umno’s failure to “tell the truth” about the 1MDB financial scandal.

However, Tok Mat had declared that it was misquoted and inaccurate.