Asking questions more crucial than giving model answers

WE start learning even before we are born. While still a foetus, we can remember and react to certain sounds, such as our mother’s voice and a range of musical tones.

From the moment we were born until the age of five, we learned faster than in any other period of our life.

In pre-school and primary school, we learn by rote repetition from memory but may not understand.

When rote learning is continued in secondary schools and institutions of higher learning, we lose the ability to think for ourselves, having accustomed to model answers and following instructions.

Worse, many students use shortcuts to complete their homework or assignment through cut and paste or by simply plagiarising.

This becomes evident when the content is disjointed, or poor grammar is interspersed with perfect English.

Sadly, most graduates have not mastered a language, which is the foundation for learning and expressing well.

Mastery of a language is needed to think, speak, read and write clearly and accurately.

I conduct training in English such as the Travel and Tours Management Course for successful applicants of new licences for tour operating and travel agency businesses, the Travel and Tours Enhancement Course for licence renewals and Mesra Malaysia Course for tourism frontliners.

Just like I could understand Malay or Mandarin but may not speak as fluently in these languages, participants could also understand English and are allowed to use a language of their choice when asking or answering questions, making comments, or sharing experiences.

Participants could range from travel trade newcomers to experienced personnel, tourism graduates to industry veterans.

But all have something in common, they do not understand common tourism terms they have been reading, writing, hearing and talking about.

When conducting training for tourism personnel and also trainers in the training-of-trainers course, I would point out to participants that if they cannot describe something well in their own words, then they do not know although they may have thought all along that they do.

Also, tourism terms must be defined in a way that is meaningful or beneficial to industry personnel and not general information found online that could sound like some mumbo jumbo without any useful application.

When asked to define what tourism is, tourist, tourist guide, tour leader or visitor, most would be stumped.

Those who have studied tourism would offer academic answers that are taught in colleges and universities but are of little use in the tourism industry.

For example, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, tourism entails the movement of people to countries or places outside their usual environment for personal or business/professional purposes.

Industry personnel should look at tourism as a huge business that encompasses major sectors such as airlines, cruise and land transport operators, accommodation providers, food, beverage and shopping outlets and theme parks, and tourism overlaps many other industries.

Those in business should look for the tourist dollar. If not, they may not be able to differentiate between tourism businesses where the money is, with recreational activities that visitors can easily go by themselves such as a mountain stream, waterfall, or beach.

The word “tourist” had been used freely and interchangeably with “visitor” by almost everyone, including the media.

Not only could most tourism personnel not differentiate between the two, but also, they could not define what a tourist or visitor is.

Those who search online for the word tourist may find the answer as “a person who is travelling or visiting a place for pleasure” and for visitor, it is “a person visiting someone or somewhere, especially socially or as a tourist”. But such information is of no use to the travel trade.

While official definitions are usually long and complete but rather confusing, I prefer to offer short, clear, and easy-to-digest explanations.

Simply put, a tourist is someone who stays overnight away from home, regardless of distance, and it could be in another town, state, or country.

Excursionists are those that went for a day trip and returned the same day, regardless of distance.

Again, it could be in another town, state, or country. And visitors could either be a tourist or excursionists, and sometimes both.

A foreigner could go for a sightseeing tour visiting several places such as Putrajaya, Seremban and Malacca, and is an excursionist during the day trip.

If he stays overnight in Kuala Lumpur or any other city, he is a tourist there.

Naturally, accommodation providers target tourists and restaurant operators would lure day-trippers to have lunch at their establishments.

Tour operators would market their sightseeing tours and overland excursions to hotel guests that are at leisure for the day.

Most inbound tour operators are clueless about the number of foreign visitors to Malaysia and their nationalities, although these could easily be found on Tourism Malaysia’s website.

The figures in 2019 are the most meaningful, before the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020.

Access the link mytourismdata.tourism.gov.my, one will find “Top 45 Tourist Arrivals” from 2015 to 2022.

Click December 2019, and the table will show the total arrivals for the year was 26,100,784 and the names of 45 nationalities.

These nationalities do not necessarily come directly from their own countries, as they could be living elsewhere.

For example, Indian nationals could be working and living in Singapore, and India has the largest expatriate population in the world, with more than 18 million.

Few people, including industry experts, know that we had more than 35 million foreign visitors in 2019.

This is because foreign excursionists on a day trip to Malaysia are counted separately and 8,944,841 entered our country that year.

Arrivals were at their peak during the last Visit Malaysia Year in 2014 when we had 27,437,315 foreign tourists, slightly over 50% from Singapore.

When participants were asked why such a large number of tourists from Singapore, the usual reply would be most of them popped over to Johor Baru for shopping, forgetting that foreign excursionists are counted separately.

Interestingly, I have yet to meet someone who could describe accurately what are the basic jobs of a tourist guide or tour leader.

All course participants, including hundreds of tourist guides and tour leaders, could only offer answers that were partially correct or off the mark.

But whenever I asked what the basic job of a postman is, the first answer given would always be correct and that is to deliver letters.

Hence, the basic job of a tourist guide is to provide guided transfers and tours normally using a tour bus.

To be a good tourist guide, one must be friendly, knowledgeable and able to communicate well with passengers.

Without a tourist guide on board, it is just an ordinary bus trip without the customer service accorded to tour groups.

Regardless of whether the tour leader is a self-styled tour manager or director, the basic job is to escort a tour group on an overseas packaged tour, assist in check-ins at the airports and hotels, and ensure that all prearranged services are satisfactorily provided for at various destinations.

Contrary to popular belief, tourist guides or tour leaders do not plan the itinerary or make arrangements.

All these have been predetermined and agreed upon by outbound and inbound tour operators and tour leaders, and tourist guides cannot deviate under normal circumstances.

More importantly, travel trade personnel must unlearn what they know, which is mostly outdated and no longer applicable in the fast-changing business world, and relearn what is relevant to succeed in their jobs or industry.

Understandably, few people could read or interpret existing conditions or situations well.

And those that asked the right questions and came up with sound solutions have achieved phenomenal success in their business.

Unfortunately, most travel trade personnel do not ask questions much, either to themselves or during training, preferring to listen passively with many trainers engaging in lengthy lecturing, which is nothing more than a syiok sendiri exercise.

If the course is meant to amaze participants with impressive facts and figures or disseminate information, they might as well stay at home or in the office and have the slides emailed to them.

Training should be highly interactive, with participants asking and answering questions, seeking clarification and confirmation on comments made by them and others in the group.

However, course participants would remain silent most of the time, afraid of what they say may be wrong or are more concerned that others may think they are trying to show off.

But questions are more important than answers, which are only temporary responses whose relative quality can decay over time.

They need to be reformed and remade and re-evaluated as the world continues to change and evolve.

Finally, anyone unable to ask intelligent questions is unlikely to be offered a responsible position, gain the trust of others in business dealings, or develop new products and markets, despite memorising all the model answers from their studies or online sources.

YS Chan is a master trainer for Mesra Malaysia and Travel and Tours Enhancement Course and an Asean Tourism Master Trainer. He is also a tourism and transport business consultant. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com