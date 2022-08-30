ASNB declares RM882.49 mln income distribution for ASM 2 Wawasan

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), a wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), has declared an income distribution of RM882.49 million for Amanah Saham Malaysia 2 – Wawasan (ASM 2 Wawasan) for the financial year ended Aug 31, 2022.

It will benefit 906,645 unit holders, PNB said in a statement today.

As of Aug 25, 2022, the fund earned a total gross income of RM1.05 billion and recorded a net realised income of RM725.10 million.

“Income for ASM 2 Wawasan is derived from realised profits, dividends and other income from domestic and international investments.

“Income from equity remains the main contributor with international and domestic investments respectively contributing 37.3 per cent and 36.0 per cent to the fund’s gross income,” said PNB.

The fund has also benefited from portfolio diversification which has yielded positive results, with allocation to international investments increasing to 17.8 per cent compared to 14.9 per cent in 2020.

ASM 2 Wawasan’s income distribution is equivalent to a total return of 3.75 per cent, surpassing the Maybank 12-Month Fixed Deposit benchmark, which is at 1.98 per cent, by 177 basis points for the financial year ending August 2022.

The statement also said that in the same period, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI decreased by 5.46 per cent, from 1,601.38 on Aug 31, 2021 to 1,500.29 points on Aug 22, 2022.

The income distribution calculation for ASM 2 Wawasan is based on the average balance minimum monthly amount held throughout the financial year for the fund.

Distributions declared by ASM 2 Wawasan will be automatically reinvested as an additional unit into the unit holder’s account on Sept 1, 2022.

ASM 2 Wawasan transactions at all ASNB branches and agents including all digital and internet banking platforms have been temporarily suspended from Aug 25 to Aug 31, 2022.

Unitholders can commence transactions on the myASNB portal (www.myasnb.com.my), through the myASNB mobile application or at any ASNB agent branches nationwide starting Sept 1, 2022.

