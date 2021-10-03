ASNB implements single mobile number policy to all account holders

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has announced the implementation of a single mobile number policy to all account holders in its latest initiative to provide better protection on personal data and privacy.

In a statement today, ASNB said this requirement was rolled out on Sept 25, 2021, as part of a major upgrade to the myASNB portal and mobile application (app).

The upgrade contains enhancements to the user interface and experience, said ASNB, which is a wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

ASNB chief executive officer/executive director Mohammad Hussin said that in the past, ASNB used unit holders’ mobile phones primarily as a means of communication and not to authorise transactions.

“However, with the full suite of online transactions now available via the myASNB portal and app, mobile phone numbers are now used for identification and verification purposes.

“This single number policy will enhance security for all users,” said Mohammad.

He also said ASNB is cognizant that this new policy may cause a slight inconvenience to its unitholders, compared to the prior, more flexible approach.

“However, we believe our unitholders are aware of the increasing threats to personal data and privacy in recent times, and the importance of ASNB taking the appropriate prevention measures to protect their investments with us,” added Mohammad.

As part of this initiative, all ASNB unit holders with duplicate mobile phone numbers across several accounts have been notified via short message service (SMS) and email to proceed to the nearest ASNB branch or agent to verify their mobile phone numbers.

Upon doing so, ASNB will activate the one number one account rule, and nullify the usage of the same mobile phone number in all other ASNB accounts.

For more information, unitholders may reach out to the ASNB Customer Service Centre at 03-7730 8899 or email asnbcare@pnb.com.my.-Bernama