ASNB to temporarily suspend transactions, services from June 4 to 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd’s (ASNB) unit trust transactions and other services will be temporarily suspended from June 4 to 7, 2022.

In a statement today, it said that the temporary suspension is due to a new operating system migration, in line with its objective to enhance investors’ experience.

ASNB, which is a wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd, added that the last transaction date for all funds is on June 3, 2022.

However, transactions for ASN Equity 5, ASN Equity Global, ASN Imbang 3 Global, and ASN Sara 2 will end on June 2, 2022.

It also noted that the suspension of transactions involves all ASNB funds on all channels which comprises over the counter transactions at ASNB branches, nationwide agents, electronic, and online transactions.

This includes via myASNB portal and mobile app, agents’ internet banking, namely Maybank2u, CIMB Clicks, RHBNow, Affinonline, AmOnline, and HLB Connect, kiosk machines at ASNB branches, as well as Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at Maybank and CIMB Bank, it said.

“Transactions at all channels including over the counter and online will resume on June 8, 2022,” it said.

Chief executive officer and executive director Mohammad Hussin said the strategic move to migrate to the new system is essential in providing support for a more convenient and modern technology for ASNB to introduce future advanced products and services.

“It is hoped that this initiative will enhance the investment experience of our unitholders across all channels in the future.

“Unitholders need to plan their cash requirements and make investment or redemption transactions before the suspension date to avoid any inconvenience during the suspension period,” he said.

For those who plan to make online redemptions, perform the transaction as early as possible so that the money can be credited before the suspension date, he added.

ASNB noted that online redemptions can only be performed via the myASNB portal at www.myASNB.com.my and the myASNB mobile app with the maximum limit of RM2,000 or three transactions per month.

“Successful redemption transactions will be credited into the unit holder’s bank account registered with ASNB on the next working day,” it added.-Bernama