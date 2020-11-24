Assemblyman offers discounted rate for Covid-19 test

PETALING JAYA: Playing his part in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran (pix) is offering the public screening for the coronavirus at a discounted rate of just RM70.

The test using Rapid Test Kits-Antigen (RTK-AG) usually costs between RM150 and RM180 at private healthcare facilities.

Rajiv said yesterday that as for low-income residents under the B40 group in his constituency, the test will subsidised and will cost just RM30.

He said the initiative which began exclusively for Bukit Gasing residents earlier this month is being extended to the general public to make the test accessible to all.

“We have procured the same RTK-AG kits from the same vendor that supplies the Ministry of Health (MoH) and we are providing these kits to participating clinics. We have negotiated a decent bulk price enabling us to offer the test to the public at RM70. The doctors conducting the Covid-19 screening with the RTK-AG kits are MoH-certified to conduct the test. We are still looking at possibly bringing the price down lower.”

Rajiv said it is understood that even MoH has its limitations when it comes to testing, especially since its primary focus is on those in close contact with those from the Covid-19 clusters.

“However, we have also heard of people who may have had casual contact who are not tested as they are not deemed as a close contact. Even those who present symptoms of Covid-19 but did not have close contact with a Covid-19 positive patient were turned away from government hospitals because they did not meet the criteria for testing. What we are saying is, those who want to be tested, or need to be tested, should be able to get tested at a price that is affordable .” he said.

Rajiv also said that the MoH is increasing its use of the RTK-AG in screenings because of its 90% accuracy rate and fast results within 15 minutes.

“I urge the MoH to embark on outsourcing screening with these clinics which serve as additional resources as we battle a raging pandemic. This would free up scarce and valuable resources at the government medical facilities to focus on treating Covid patients among other things.

“Apart from bringing affordable Covid-19 testing to the public at large, this exercise gives an opportunity for general practitioners to participate in the war against Covid. It will also help them stay afloat as many of these healthcare professionals have suffered financially since the MCO began,” he said.

The assemblyman said to register for the Covid-19 test offered by his office, the public is required to send detailed particulars viaWhatsApp to 016 306 4104 for an appointment for the screening upon successful registration.

He said the testing will be done by appointment only and those who wish to make enquiries may also call the same number.