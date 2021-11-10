Assemblyman to care for the people from birth to grave: Asahan candidate

MELAKA: The Barisan Nasional for candidate for Asahan state constituency in the Melaka state election on Nov 20, Fairul Nizam Roslan(pix) akin an assemblyman’s role to taking care of the people from birth to grave.

Fairul Nizam,43, or fondly called ‘Along’ said an assemblyman is not just an elected representative looking after the aged and the young like primary school pupils but the unborn children as well.

“An assemblyman is the closest public figure to the people and he virtually knows all residents in the constituency,” he said in a special programme on Umno Facebook online.

As such, Fairul Nizam said young leaders are important to keep pace with the people but at the same time, the leadership of the seniors is equally important as they have enormous experience.

In this regard, Fairul Nizam said his nickname ‘Along’ is not just a name but it has deep meaning for him.

He said he prefers the community in Asahan to call him ‘Along’ as he is very close to the people in the area rather than the formal address ‘Yang Berhormat’ (YB) if given the mandate to represent Asahan residents.

“I used to be called Along since I was a young boy and the name somehow got stuck on me and now the people in Asahan are calling me Along,” he said.

Fairul Nizam who is also Melaka Umno Youth chief said the Asahan community is very close to his heart as his political career began in 1997 in Alor Gajah.

Commenting on his mission, Nizam said he has his priority in the education of the children in Asahan as he is confident education could be the key to stabilise the economy of the family, state and country.

The Asahan seat is seeing a six-cornered battle between Fairul Nizam, B.Danesh (PN), Datuk Seri Idris Haron (PH) and three independent candidates, namely Mohd Noor Salleh, Azmar Ab Hamid and Mohd Akhir Ayob.-Bernama