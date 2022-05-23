Assemblyman wants gas and oil centre be set up in Balingian

KUCHING: It has been suggested that the Sarawak government develop an oil and gas landing centre in Mateding, Balingian, about 574 kilometres north of here.

Abdul Yakub Arbi (GPS-Balingian) made the suggestion during the debate of the motion of thanks for the speech by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the opening of the State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today.

The proposal was made following the announcement by Petronas on March 30 last year on the new oil and gas discovery in the Sirung-1 wildcat exploration well under the Block SK405B production sharing contract (PSC).

“This oil well is located in shallow waters of the Balingian constituency. It’s not wrong if we suggest once again on a gas and oil landing centre be built in Mateding,“ said Abdul Yakub.

According to him, the Mateding Industrial Zone is the most strategic location for the project.

“The landing of oil and gas there will create a lot of new job opportunities for the benefit of the people and industry players in the Mukah Division as a whole,” he said.-Bernama