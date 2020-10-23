Assistant cook, girlfriend charged with hurting housemate

KUALA LUMPUR: An assistant cook and his girlfriend were charged in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court, here today for causing injuries to their housemate, three days ago.

Khairul Anwar Roslan, 26, and Ales, 33, an Indonesian who works as a food stall helper, both pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Normaizan Rahim.

They were accused of voluntary causing hurt to housewife Nurul Amalina Mohamad Kamal, 26, on her head and knee, at a house in Jalan Pandan Indah, Ampang, at 2.30 pm on Oct 20.

The charge, under section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Act, carries a one-year imprisonment or fine not exceeding RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Khairul Anwar also claimed trial to a criminal intimidation charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries two years’ jail or fine or both, if convicted.

He was alleged to have threatened the same victim by using a butcher knife at the same time and place.

The court allowed Khairul Anwar bail of RM6,000 for both charges and ordered him not to harass the victim, while Ales was denied bail as she pleaded guilty to not having valid documentation to reside in the country.

The court set Dec 9 for mention of the cases.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim prosecuted and lawyer Izzy Aisyah Nabil represented Khairul Anwar, while Ales was unrepresented. — Bernama