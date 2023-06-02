Assistant cook remanded over employer’s death

ALOR SETAR: An assistant cook has been remanded for seven days on suspicion of causing the death of his employer in an incident in Jalan Stadium here yesterday.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said police were now waiting for the post-mortem report, while checks found the suspect, aged 55, had no previous criminal or drug records.

“So far, five witnesses have been called in to record their statement on the case,” he told reporters here today.

The suspect was reported to have punched and hit his 68-year-old employer with a piece of wood during an altercation behind a restaurant yesterday evening.

The victim collapsed as soon as family members broke up the fight. -Bernama