Assistant division secretary held for suspected graft of over 1 million

PUTRAJAYA: A ministry’s assistant division secretary was held by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly receiving gratification of over RM1 million to help a number of companies secure projects under the ministry since 2016.

According to sources, the 46-year-old man was detained at 9 pm after he came to give his statement at the MACC headquarters here yesterday.

He was believed to have received gratification for himself in the form of cash amounting to RM300,000, jewellery, two acres of land, a double-storey shophouse and a motorcycle as an inducement to help 11 companies secure general supply, services and transportation projects under the ministry’s purview.

The man has been remanded for five days from today and the case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.-Bernama