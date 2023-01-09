Aston Martin Malaysia Reveals Iron Wolf & Midnight Viper Vantage Editions

Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur has unveiled two unique variations of the Aston Martin Vantage: the Iron Wolf Edition and the Midnight Viper Edition.

Iron Wolf Edition

The warm and slightly greenish tone of Titanium Grey illuminates various surfaces, enhancing the sculpted shape of the Vantage. This color is complemented by an exterior livery, resulting in an unconventional yet distinct appearance. Interestingly, this marks the first instance in the history of Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur that such distinctive colour specifications have been employed.

The Iron Wolf Edition includes the vaned front grille seen in the Aston Martin Vantage F1® Edition, along with new 20” wheels in Gloss Black design. The standout feature is the Blacked-out Diamond Turned wheels that not only enhance the Vantage’s stance but also contribute to the sporty appearance of the Iron Wolf Edition.

The sport-oriented gearshift paddles have been redesigned and positioned for optimal use. Similarly, the gear selection buttons are positioned in a distinct manner on the centre console. The Aston Martin Audio System, 8” LCD screen, and integrated satellite navigation have all been reconfigured around the driver, emphasising driver-centric design. The Onyx Black interior, with its monotone finish, evokes the exciting driving heritage of sports cars.

The interior jewellery package features Satin Silver and Gloss Black finishes. These finishes create visual highlights, enhancing the jewelled atmosphere within the Vantage’s interior. This exact interior is also featured in the Midnight Viper Edition.