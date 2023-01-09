Aston Martin Malaysia Reveals Iron Wolf & Midnight Viper Vantage Editions

Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur has unveiled two unique variations of the Aston Martin Vantage: the Iron Wolf Edition and the Midnight Viper Edition.
Iron Wolf Edition
The warm and slightly greenish tone of Titanium Grey illuminates various surfaces, enhancing the sculpted shape of the Vantage. This color is complemented by an exterior livery, resulting in an unconventional yet distinct appearance. Interestingly, this marks the first instance in the history of Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur that such distinctive colour specifications have been employed.
The Iron Wolf Edition includes the vaned front grille seen in the Aston Martin Vantage F1® Edition, along with new 20” wheels in Gloss Black design. The standout feature is the Blacked-out Diamond Turned wheels that not only enhance the Vantage’s stance but also contribute to the sporty appearance of the Iron Wolf Edition.
The sport-oriented gearshift paddles have been redesigned and positioned for optimal use. Similarly, the gear selection buttons are positioned in a distinct manner on the centre console. The Aston Martin Audio System, 8” LCD screen, and integrated satellite navigation have all been reconfigured around the driver, emphasising driver-centric design. The Onyx Black interior, with its monotone finish, evokes the exciting driving heritage of sports cars.
The interior jewellery package features Satin Silver and Gloss Black finishes. These finishes create visual highlights, enhancing the jewelled atmosphere within the Vantage’s interior. This exact interior is also featured in the Midnight Viper Edition.
Midnight Viper Edition
This edition blends an Ultramarine Black exterior with Lime Essence accents, harmonizing flawlessly with its dynamically sculpted shape to create a distinctively aggressive and predatory presence. The selection of the exterior paint color and wheel design draws inspiration from the qualities of a Viper – stealthy in look and ferocious in action.
The Ultramarine Black hue, featuring a deep black base coat with a touch of blue metallic flake, achieves its sleek appearance. Complementing this, the 20” Character Wheels in Gloss Black contribute to the commanding and provocative aura of the Midnight Viper Edition.
The Vantage is equipped with an all-alloy, quad overhead camshaft, 32-valve, 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces a power rating of 503bhp at 6000rpm and a torque of 685Nm in the range of 2000 to 5000rpm. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 314km/h.
Here are the standard features of the Vantage:
●Convenience: 360 Camera, Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Electric Steering Column with Cruise
●Control, Keyless Entry, Glass Switches, Touch Pad
●Storage: Closed Stowage and Armrest
●Infotainment: Aston Martin Audio
●Brakes: Cast Iron
●Loadspace Carpet: Black
●Exterior Pack: Splitter, Diffuser & Sills in Graphite
●Decklid Insert: Exterior Body Colour
●Tread Plates: Carpet Sill
●Detailing: Perforation – none
●Front Grille Style: Silver Vanes
●Seating: Sports Seats, Electric 8-Way Seat Adjust
●Door Handles: Body Coloured
●Paint Protection Film: Standard
●Underbonnet Cross Brace: Silver
●Mirror Caps: Gloss Black
●Window Surround Finisher: Bright
●Exhaust: Tailpipe Finisher – Quad – Matte Black
●Seatbelts: Black
●Side Gill: Exterior Body Colour
●Cabin Carpet: Primary
●Sill Plaques: Anodised Aluminium with Aston Martin Wings
●Steering Wheel: Sports – Leather
Here are the available options for the Aston Martin Vantage:
●Exterior Badging: Aston Martin Polished Chrome Script
●Brake Calipers: Dark Anodised
●Leather: Monotone
●Paint: Metallic
●Leather: Primary
●Front Grille: Silver Vanes
●Roof: Body Coloured
●Headliner: Black Micromesh
●Interior Jewellery Pack: Satin Silver and Gloss Black
●Stitching: Mirrored
●Taillights: Red
●Exterior Pack: Body Colour Upper, Graphite Lower
●Interior: Create – Monotone
●Trim Inlay: Satin Graphite
●Painted Wheels: 20 Inch – Gloss Black
The Aston Martin Vantage starts at a base price of RM778,000. The special Aston Martin Vantage – Iron Wolf Edition is priced competitively at RM844,000 and the Midnight Viper Edition is priced from RM861,000. Both prices mentioned do not include duties and taxes. It comes with a 5-year warranty and servicing plan and also offers vehicle lifetime protection, with the option for extended warranty coverage for up to 20 years.