Astro Masters 2019 back with bigger prizes, grand final in Taipei

PETALING JAYA: The Astro Masters 2019 is back with prizes worth over RM600,000 including a Mazda CX-9 for a hole-in-one feat. The gross and nett champions from each qualifying round will get to play in the grand final in Taipei, Taiwan.

It is the longest and most successful national amateur golf series in Malaysia with over 51,300 golfers having participated in the event for the past two decades.

Organising Chairman P. Jeganathan said the 22nd national amateur golf series will be even greater with new golf courses for the qualifying rounds. The grand final will be held at Sunrise Golf & Country Club and Miramar Golf Country Club in Taipei.

“Apart from the chance to play in Taipei, participants will get to test their skills at four new premier golf courses namely, the Palm Garden Golf Club, The Els Club Teluk Datai, The Els Club Desaru Coast and Glenmarie Golf & Country Club,” he said at the launch of Astro Master 2019 at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort here.

“Participants will have a chance to win a hole-in-one prize of a Mazda CX-9 worth more than RM290,000 at a designated par-3 hole.”

The Astro Masters 2019 will tee off at the Tropicana Golf & Country Club on May 2 with 11 qualifying rounds in 10 courses across six states and Putrajaya.

The Strokeplay format is maintained, with the overall gross and nett champions qualifying from each round to the Grand Final.

Astro customers are entitled to a special registration fee of RM400, while non-Astro customers have to pay RM600 to play in the qualifying rounds. Participants interested in playing the tournament can register by visiting www.tfcmgolf.com.

Golf enthusiasts can catch the highlights of The Astro Masters 2019 on Astro Supersport 3 HD on TV and on mobile devices via AstroGO.

The Astro Masters 2019 Schedule

Round 1 - Tropicana Golf & Country Club, Petaling Jaya, Selangor - Thursday, May 2

Round 2 - Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, Petaling Jaya - Thursday, June 13

Round 3 - Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, Shah Alam, Selangor - Wednesday, June 19

Round 4 - Orna Golf & Country Club, Melaka - Saturday, June 29

Round 5 - Shan Shui Golf & Country Club, Tawau, Sabah - Sunday, July 7

Round 6 - The Els Club Teluk Datai, Langkawi - Saturday, July 13

Round 7 - Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club, Bandar Nusajaya, Johor - Thursday, July 18

Round 8 - Palm Garden Golf Club, IOI Putrajaya - Thursday, July 25

Round 9 - Meru Valley Golf & Country Club, Ipoh, Perak - Saturday, August 3

Round 10 - The Els Club Desaru Coast, Johor - Saturday, August 17

Round 11 - Tropicana Golf & Country Club, Petaling Jaya, Selangor - Wednesday, August 21

Grand Final - Sunrise Golf & Country Club and Miramar Golf Country Club, Taipei, Taiwan. - September 17-20