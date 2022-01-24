Astro offering free preview of all Movies and Korean channels from Jan 29-Feb 6

KUALA LUMPUR: In appreciation of its wins at the Putra Brand Awards 2021, Astro will be offering free preview of all its Movies and Korean channels on TV and Astro GO to all Astro customers from Jan 29 to Feb 6.

“We are thrilled to be voted by Malaysians as their top media brand once again. This year, it is even more special for us as we received not one but four awards -- Platinum for Astro, Silver for Go Shop, and two Silver for radio, ERA and HITZ. I would like to thank our customers and listeners for your support. Thank you, Malaysia!,” said Astro group chief executive officer Henry Tan.

Astro customers will be able to enjoy the biggest blockbuster movies and various exciting shows on HBO HD (CH411), HBO Family (CH414), HBO Hits (CH415), Hits Movies HD (CH401), Cinemax HD (CH412), Showcase Movies (CH413), tvN Movies HD (CH416), Citra HD (CH108), Thangathirai (CH241), BollyOne HD (CH251), Celestial Movies HD (CH309), Oh!K HD (CH394), tvN HD (CH395) and BOO HD (CH404). Customers can also stream various Korean variety shows and drama series on Astro GO exclusive channel, K-PLUS HD.

Meanwhile, Go Shop customers will enjoy RM10 discount for purchases RM100 and above with promo code: PUTRATQ10 from Jan 24 to Feb 6.