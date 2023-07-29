Astro to undertake VSS to cut expenses and improve finances

PETALING JAYA: Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd will be undertaking a voluntary separation scheme (VSS), to allow the company to focus on its core business and activities in order to improve its financial performance.

According to the Star Online, the media and entertainment company said it was currently operating in an environment that is experiencing an unprecedented rate of disruption, requiring industry players to reinvent and adapt swiftly to remain profitable and relevant.

“In an increasingly borderless and digital world, competition is relentless, especially in a challenging economic landscape.

“Astro continues to be proactive to reinvigorate the Group to strengthen its position in the market and to adapt to a fast-changing business environment,“ said Astro Malaysia group CEO Euan Smith.

Astro will be simplifying the organisation, streamlining operations and reducing operating expenses.

The company also said that it is implementing measures in an effort to ensure that customer experience will not be impacted by the exercise.

Apart from that, Astro has also put in place a transition programme to provide the right support to employees opting for the VSS, which includes coaching and skills upgrading training programmes.